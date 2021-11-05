Bramshill Investments LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up 0.9% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 43.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. 485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,683. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.