Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day moving average of €80.80. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

