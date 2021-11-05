Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.53 ($104.16).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €82.64 ($97.22) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €83.26 and a 200-day moving average of €80.80. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

