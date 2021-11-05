Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 177,988 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 182,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:III opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

