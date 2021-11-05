Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Movado Group worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Movado Group by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

MOV stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

