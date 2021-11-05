Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.00% of CareCloud worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $120.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareCloud Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.