Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 89,550 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of SandRidge Energy worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,168,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201,916 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 675,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,249.25 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

