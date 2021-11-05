Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 25.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $2,366,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $333,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205 shares of company stock worth $459,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

OPRT stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

