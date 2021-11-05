Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,400 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 564,561 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $3,529,000. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

