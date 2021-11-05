Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of Shore Bancshares worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $230.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

