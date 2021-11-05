Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $169.22, but opened at $148.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions shares last traded at $150.09, with a volume of 1,477 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,733 shares of company stock worth $3,450,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

