Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,155. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

