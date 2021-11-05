Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.47

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.47, with a volume of 4874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

