BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.70. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $14.54 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 412,845 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,479,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

