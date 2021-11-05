BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRSP. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

