BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

BrightSpire Capital stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.88. 22,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,892. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $481,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,474,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

