Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. American Software posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSWA. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Software by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 0.61. American Software has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $32.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

