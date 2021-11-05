Brokerages Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($27.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.20) to ($5.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. 3,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

