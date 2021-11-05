Brokerages Anticipate Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.05). Codexis reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. 2,491,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,397. Codexis has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 1.57.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

