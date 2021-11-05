Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.47. 48 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,498. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

