Brokerages Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.27) and the highest is ($0.95). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($3.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HA. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. 16,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

