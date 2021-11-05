Brokerages Anticipate Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of VRTV opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.78. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

