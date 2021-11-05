Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to Announce $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Assurant posted earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

NYSE AIZ traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.54. 478,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,514. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Assurant by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Assurant by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

