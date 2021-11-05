Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Bill.com posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.06.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 7,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.06, for a total transaction of $1,543,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,450 shares of company stock worth $58,595,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BILL traded up $40.56 on Friday, reaching $334.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,450,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,043. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.19 and a 12-month high of $343.50.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

