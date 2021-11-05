Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Brokerages expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will post $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $116.54. 16,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

