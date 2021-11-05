Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $245.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 834,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,399. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $661,018.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

