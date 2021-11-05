Brokerages Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.39. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.01.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,959.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 852,472 shares of company stock worth $64,413,313 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 94,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,540. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of -0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

