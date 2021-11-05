Brokerages Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.27 million.

SHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 20.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.