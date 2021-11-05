Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target at $31.33

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.77.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NCLH traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.86. 1,464,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,163,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

