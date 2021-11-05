Brokerages Set WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) PT at $126.50

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.56. 25,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,832. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $137.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

