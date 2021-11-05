Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $6.23

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research firms recently commented on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Wipro by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wipro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Wipro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WIT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 27,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,250. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

