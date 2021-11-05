Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,285 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.75.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.33. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

