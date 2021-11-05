Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,945,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,668 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.22% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $181,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 35,032,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,969,000 after purchasing an additional 459,082 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7,973.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,224,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,074,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

