Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 656,442 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $87,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95,693.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 729.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,589,000.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEB opened at $24.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Several research firms have commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

