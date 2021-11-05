Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,112,411 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,411 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Western Midstream Partners worth $70,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 3.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

