Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 125,247 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,379,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125,247 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.4% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Prologis worth $284,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after purchasing an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

