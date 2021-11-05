Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,640,832 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,710,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,640,832 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Kinder Morgan worth $122,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

