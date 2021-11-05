Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,875 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $143,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $167.67.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.22.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

