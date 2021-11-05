Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Raised to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

BIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 9,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $45.54 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after buying an additional 2,132,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,147,000 after acquiring an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,708,000 after acquiring an additional 312,835 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

