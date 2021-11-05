Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Update

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRKS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $430,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $54.52 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

