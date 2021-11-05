BTIG Research Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $61.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

TPR stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

