Bunzl’s (BZLFY) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,369.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.75. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

