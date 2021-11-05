Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $581.50

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 574.50 ($7.51), with a volume of 88823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 571 ($7.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 517.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bytes Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

