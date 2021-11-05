C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. The company is benefiting from favorable market conditions, such as increased volumes and higher pricing, amid tight capacity. Total revenues jumped 42.4% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, with higher revenues across all segments. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In the first nine months of 2021, C.H. Robinson returned around $663 million to shareholders through dividends ($209 million) and share buybacks ($454 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 and 2022 earnings being revised upward in the past 60 days. However, escalating operating expenses are concerning, partly due to which shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.12. 6,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,182. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

