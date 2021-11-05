Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. Cactus has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

