Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in a research note released on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.55.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

