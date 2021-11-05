CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.30

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 3342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

