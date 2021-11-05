CAE (NYSE:CAE) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.30

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.30 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 3342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 104.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CAE (NYSE:CAE)
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
