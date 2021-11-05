Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 30.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $165,000.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

