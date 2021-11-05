California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 30,995 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $61,695,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock worth $11,679,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

