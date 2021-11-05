California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.71 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $13,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $1,896,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

SMG opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $139.20 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

