Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 183,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

